PM Working Hard To Strengthen Economy: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:27 PM

PM working hard to strengthen economy: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to improve economy and taking effective steps to control inflation in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here, he said the PTI leadership wanted strict action against corrupt elements.

He observed "Nothing has happened in medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom which created doubts about his disease." To a question, he said that the government had no threat from the PPP and the PML-N as they were unable to do something against the government.

He said the MQM was also supporting the government like the PML-Q.

The minister said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Reman would be arrested if he came to Islamabad with an intention of sit-in, however, he would be allowed to organize a gathering.

To a question, he said that Kashmiris were struggling for freedom and no power could shake their determination.

"Pakistan always supports the cause of the Kashmiri people,"he added.

To an other question, he said that Iran and North Korea had been blacklisted whilePakistan had still been put on the grey list after appreciating steps taken by the government.

