UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Working To Uplift Living Standard Of Poor People: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:02 AM

PM working to uplift living standard of poor people: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had great sympathies for the downtrodden people and he was working to up lift their living standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had great sympathies for the downtrodden people and he was working to up lift their living standards.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis and bring reforms to make the election system transparent but the opposition was not serious in that regard.

The minister said the incumbent government was fighting a battle against the coronavirus while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were trying to escape from the country. Shehbaz Sharif, he said was a "drama". He was the guarantor for Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, but he himself was trying to go abroad, Farrukh added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister focused only on Lahore and intentionally kept the rest of the province backward.

Replying to a question about Kashmir, he said the government would not hold any dialogue with India till the restoration of old status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who had highlighted the Kashmiris cause in an effective manner at every international fora, he added. No one could make any compromise on the Kashmiris' right to self-determination or budge from the principled stance on the Kashmir issue, the minister said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Vote Jammu Muslim From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

42 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.