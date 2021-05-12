PM working to uplift living standard of poor people: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had great sympathies for the downtrodden people and he was working to up lift their living standards.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis and bring reforms to make the election system transparent but the opposition was not serious in that regard.

The minister said the incumbent government was fighting a battle against the coronavirus while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were trying to escape from the country. Shehbaz Sharif, he said was a "drama". He was the guarantor for Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, but he himself was trying to go abroad, Farrukh added.

He said Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister focused only on Lahore and intentionally kept the rest of the province backward.

Replying to a question about Kashmir, he said the government would not hold any dialogue with India till the restoration of old status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who had highlighted the Kashmiris cause in an effective manner at every international fora, he added. No one could make any compromise on the Kashmiris' right to self-determination or budge from the principled stance on the Kashmir issue, the minister said.