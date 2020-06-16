PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would arrive in Karachi on a two-day official visit, the official sources said here on Tuesday.

PM would leave for Karachi today where he was scheduled to hold meetings with top officials at the Governor House.

PM would also monitor the mobile hospital established for corona patients in Governor House. On Wednesday, he would hold meetings with PTI’s members of provincial assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be briefed about coronavirus situation in the province.

The PM would arrive in Larkana on Wednesday afternoon and would hold meetings with political leaders there. He would also pay a visit to the Ehsas Program Center in Larkana before leaving for Islamabad.