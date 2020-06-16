UrduPoint.com
PM Would Arrive Today In Karachi For Two-day Official Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:23 PM

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day official visit

The PM will hold meetings with the top officials at the Governor House and would hold meetings with PTI’s meetings

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would arrive in Karachi on a two-day official visit, the official sources said here on Tuesday.

PM would leave for Karachi today where he was scheduled to hold meetings with top officials at the Governor House.

PM would also monitor the mobile hospital established for corona patients in Governor House. On Wednesday, he would hold meetings with PTI’s members of provincial assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be briefed about coronavirus situation in the province.

The PM would arrive in Larkana on Wednesday afternoon and would hold meetings with political leaders there. He would also pay a visit to the Ehsas Program Center in Larkana before leaving for Islamabad.

