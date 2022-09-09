UrduPoint.com

PM Writes Condolatory Letter To UK PM; Recalls Queen As "symbol" Of Unity, Brotherhood

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday wrote a condolatory letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss conveying grief to the Royal family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth-II.

The prime minister said that while being British queen, she was not only the longest reigning monarch but also played a key role for positive developments in the United Kingdom and the world.

He said under her leadership, the Commonwealth became the biggest association of the sovereign states.

The prime minister said besides her services for the public interest, the presence of Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

He said being head of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, the people of Pakistan always showed reverence to the Queen Elizabeth.

During her reign spanning over decades, the relationship between the people of Pakistan and the Queen got strength.

The prime minister said that the he along with the whole Pakistani nation shared the grief of the British Royal Family, the UK government as well as the people.

