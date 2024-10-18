- Home
PM Writes Letter To US President For Release, Return Of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:35 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses US President Joe Biden and requests for pardon of President Biden
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) The Pakistan government has written a letter to the U.S. President seeking a pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in her case regarding her release and return to the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the letter to U.S. President Joe Biden. Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dougal informed the Islamabad High Court of this significant development.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court presided over the hearing regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release and return.
Dr. Aafia's sister, Fauzia Siddiqui, filed a petition in the court, represented by lawyer Imran Shafiq.
In a media interaction, Imran Shafiq stated that there has been major progress in the case due to their efforts after two years.
He mentioned that the Prime Minister wrote to the U.S. President requesting Dr. Aafia’s release.
They had urged the court to ask the Pakistan government to demand Dr. Aafia's release from the U.S., and in line with that demand, the Prime Minister took action.
He said that the Attorney General had informed the court that the government had written to the U.S. President. The court had directed that the Pakistan government provided full support in this matter.
Another major development was that the court directed the government to send a high-level delegation regarding this issue.
