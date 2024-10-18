Open Menu

PM Writes Letter To US President For Release, Return Of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui To Pakistan

, , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 12:35 PM

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pakistan  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses US President Joe Biden and requests for pardon of President Biden  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) The Pakistan government has written a letter to the U.S. President seeking a pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in her case regarding her release and return to the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the letter to U.S. President Joe Biden. Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dougal informed the Islamabad High Court of this significant development.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court presided over the hearing regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release and return.

Dr. Aafia's sister, Fauzia Siddiqui, filed a petition in the court, represented by lawyer Imran Shafiq.

In a media interaction, Imran Shafiq stated that there has been major progress in the case due to their efforts after two years.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister wrote to the U.S. President requesting Dr. Aafia’s release.

They had urged the court to ask the Pakistan government to demand Dr. Aafia's release from the U.S., and in line with that demand, the Prime Minister took action.

He said that the Attorney General had informed the court that the government had written to the U.S. President. The court had directed that the Pakistan government provided full support in this matter.

Another major development was that the court directed the government to send a high-level delegation regarding this issue.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Aafia Siddiqui Progress Islamabad High Court Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

14 hours ago
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

14 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago
 Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendm ..

Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan