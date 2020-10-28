PM Writes Letters To Muslim Leaders To Counter Islamophobia In Global Village
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:52 PM
Imran Khan has urged the Muslim leaders to act collectively to counter Islamophobia in non-Muslim states, specially western states causing increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to leaders of Muslim states to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister shared the copies of the letter written to Muslim leaders on Twitter.
He wrote: “My letter to leaders of Muslim states to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states esp Western states causing increasing concern amongst Muslims the world over,”.
The development took place after French President Macron used anti-Islam remarks in a ceremony held in honor of the French teacher beheaded for showing “blasphemous caricatures” in a school class.
The PM had earlier spoke about Islamophobia at the UNO and asked the world leaders that it was a serious issue which must be addressed to bridge the gap in this global village.