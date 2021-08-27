ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly in accordance with the Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution for filling the vacant posts of members in the Election Commission.

In a tweet, he said the prime minister had suggested three Names each for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, would be able to make appointments after the opposition's response to the names suggested by the prime minister.