PM Youth Program Focal Person Visits IUB
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Focal Person Prime Minister Youth Program, Fahad Shahbaz, visited Islamia University Bahawalpur.
He reviewed the facilities provided to the youth in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, academic and co-curricular activities, and the activities of the Prime Minister Youth Development Center. Fahad Shahbaz said that the Federal and provincial governments are providing scholarships, laptops, and other facilities worth billions of rupees to male and female students. Maximum opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment are being provided to the youth.
Fahad Shahbaz met with Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences and Director Student Affairs Professor Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Professor Dr.
Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Professor Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Registrar Muhammad Shajee-ur-Rehman, Focal Person Prime Minister Development Center Dr. Shehzad Ahmed Khalid, and other officials. He also visited the University College of Art and Design, University Incubation Center Institute of business and Administrative Sciences at the Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus. He spoke to University Alumnus and Controller news Punjab Sajjad Parvez for a special program on Radio Pakistan. At the Prime Minister Youth Development Center, Focal Person Dr. Shehzad Ahmed Khalid, Additional Director Student Affairs Dr. Adnan Bukhari, Students Green Youth Club Dr. Abid Gul, Principal Officer State Care Dr. Muhammad Latif, and Director Financial Assistance Professor Dr. Areeba Khan gave a briefing on student societies, tree plantation, and scholarships.
