PM Youth Program Focal Person Visits UoS To Promote Empowerment Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Focal Person for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Fahad Shahbaz, visited the University of Sargodha where he met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, interacted with beneficiaries of youth-focused initiatives under PMYP, and visited key student facilities on campus.
He was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas along with senior university officials. A formal meeting was held at the Vice Chancellor’s office, which was also attended by Director Academics Dr. Uzma Shehzadi, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, and Focal Person PMYDC Dr. Bilal Ahmad. The meeting focused on key youth-oriented initiatives aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas briefed the guest on the university’s academic and administrative progress, highlighting its commitment to providing skill-based education that empowers students for real-world challenges. He emphasized that the university is actively fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students, which resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and progressive Pakistan.
The visit included an interactive session with around 200 PMYP beneficiaries. In his address, Fahad Shahbaz shared the Prime Minister’s vision of national development through the four pillars of Education, Employment, Environment, and Engagement (4Es). He also provided an overview of various youth initiatives including the Laptop Scheme, Scholarship Programs, Youth business Loan, Skill Development Program, Uraan Pakistan, Green Youth Movement, Youth sports Club, Digital Youth Hub, and other projects aimed at youth empowerment.
He encouraged students to take full advantage of these opportunities and play an active role in the country’s socio-economic development. The session concluded with a Q&A segment, during which students discussed various aspects of the government’s youth-focused programs.
Later, Fahad Shahbaz visited several key facilities on campus including the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center, the Career Development Center, and the Waheed Wain Incubation Center. He appreciated the university administration for its efforts in building a student-centric environment and enhancing campus infrastructure to support youth development.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Service trainees briefed on cultural revival initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Losses of lives, properties in windstorm grieves PPP leader6 minutes ago
-
PTI to send delegations abroad to highlight Indian aggression : Shibli Faraz6 minutes ago
-
PM youth program focal person visits UoS to promote empowerment initiatives6 minutes ago
-
UoS opens Data Center to strengthen digital infrastructure6 minutes ago
-
AC visits Basic Health Unit6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah square Murree Road Underpass Project6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
PU to organize conference6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Diplomacy: A strategic response to counter Indian propaganda16 minutes ago
-
Dozens of livestock die from Tabaq disease in Parachinar16 minutes ago
-
Wife’s murderer arrested16 minutes ago