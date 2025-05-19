Open Menu

PM Youth Program Focal Person Visits UoS To Promote Empowerment Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PM youth program focal person visits UoS to promote empowerment initiatives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Focal Person for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Fahad Shahbaz, visited the University of Sargodha where he met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, interacted with beneficiaries of youth-focused initiatives under PMYP, and visited key student facilities on campus.

He was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas along with senior university officials. A formal meeting was held at the Vice Chancellor’s office, which was also attended by Director Academics Dr. Uzma Shehzadi, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan, and Focal Person PMYDC Dr. Bilal Ahmad. The meeting focused on key youth-oriented initiatives aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas briefed the guest on the university’s academic and administrative progress, highlighting its commitment to providing skill-based education that empowers students for real-world challenges. He emphasized that the university is actively fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students, which resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and progressive Pakistan.

The visit included an interactive session with around 200 PMYP beneficiaries. In his address, Fahad Shahbaz shared the Prime Minister’s vision of national development through the four pillars of Education, Employment, Environment, and Engagement (4Es). He also provided an overview of various youth initiatives including the Laptop Scheme, Scholarship Programs, Youth business Loan, Skill Development Program, Uraan Pakistan, Green Youth Movement, Youth sports Club, Digital Youth Hub, and other projects aimed at youth empowerment.

He encouraged students to take full advantage of these opportunities and play an active role in the country’s socio-economic development. The session concluded with a Q&A segment, during which students discussed various aspects of the government’s youth-focused programs.

Later, Fahad Shahbaz visited several key facilities on campus including the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center, the Career Development Center, and the Waheed Wain Incubation Center. He appreciated the university administration for its efforts in building a student-centric environment and enhancing campus infrastructure to support youth development.

