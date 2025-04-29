PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Punjab Secretariat, led by Focal Person Fahad Shehbaz, visited Women University Multan.

According to the university spokesperson, the delegation met Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha and briefed her about various initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. Later, a special ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall where Fahad Shehbaz served as the chief guest. Kamran Shakoor, a member of the National Youth Council, also attended the event.

President of the Prime Minister’s Youth Green Club, Umaima Hassan, highlighted the club’s vision, mission, and key activities. Director Business Incubation Center, Dr. Asma Akbar, briefed the audience about different training projects for students in collaboration with industries and institutions. Kamran Shakoor also shared details about the initiatives of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fahad Shehbaz informed students about the Prime Minister’s Youth Initiatives. He explained that the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme offers easy-term loans to promote entrepreneurship among young people, helping them start or expand their businesses with favorable interest rates and repayment conditions.

He further shared that 600,000 laptops have already been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, with the second phase currently underway.

He highlighted efforts to support rural economic development through agricultural projects and businesses, with applications being processed via the Digital Youth Hub platform.

Fahad Shehbaz emphasized empowering youth to become entrepreneurs and job creators, boosting economic development. He also mentioned the National Innovation Award, aimed at equipping graduates with essential skills to excel in the business world.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha stated Women University Multan encourages entrepreneurship among its students and plays an active role in national development. She added that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program offers valuable opportunities for students to grow.

Registrar Dr. Malika Rani noted that various initiatives, including the laptop scheme and interest-free loans, had been introduced to support students. She said Women University is committed to providing scholarships and platforms for students to launch their start-ups.

Director of Student Affairs and Youth Program Focal Person Dr. Adeela Saeed said the Prime Minister’s Youth Program has given hope to underprivileged students, providing them the opportunity to turn their business ideas into reality.

At the end of the ceremony, a question-and-answer session was held. Fahad Shehbaz distributed certificates among the students and visited the Youth Development Center. Chairpersons, faculty members, and a large number of students also attended the event.