PM Youth Program Focal Person Visits Women University
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Punjab Secretariat, led by Focal Person Fahad Shehbaz, visited Women University Multan.
According to the university spokesperson, the delegation met Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha and briefed her about various initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. Later, a special ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall where Fahad Shehbaz served as the chief guest. Kamran Shakoor, a member of the National Youth Council, also attended the event.
President of the Prime Minister’s Youth Green Club, Umaima Hassan, highlighted the club’s vision, mission, and key activities. Director Business Incubation Center, Dr. Asma Akbar, briefed the audience about different training projects for students in collaboration with industries and institutions. Kamran Shakoor also shared details about the initiatives of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council.
Speaking at the ceremony, Fahad Shehbaz informed students about the Prime Minister’s Youth Initiatives. He explained that the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme offers easy-term loans to promote entrepreneurship among young people, helping them start or expand their businesses with favorable interest rates and repayment conditions.
He further shared that 600,000 laptops have already been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, with the second phase currently underway.
He highlighted efforts to support rural economic development through agricultural projects and businesses, with applications being processed via the Digital Youth Hub platform.
Fahad Shehbaz emphasized empowering youth to become entrepreneurs and job creators, boosting economic development. He also mentioned the National Innovation Award, aimed at equipping graduates with essential skills to excel in the business world.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha stated Women University Multan encourages entrepreneurship among its students and plays an active role in national development. She added that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program offers valuable opportunities for students to grow.
Registrar Dr. Malika Rani noted that various initiatives, including the laptop scheme and interest-free loans, had been introduced to support students. She said Women University is committed to providing scholarships and platforms for students to launch their start-ups.
Director of Student Affairs and Youth Program Focal Person Dr. Adeela Saeed said the Prime Minister’s Youth Program has given hope to underprivileged students, providing them the opportunity to turn their business ideas into reality.
At the end of the ceremony, a question-and-answer session was held. Fahad Shehbaz distributed certificates among the students and visited the Youth Development Center. Chairpersons, faculty members, and a large number of students also attended the event.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations3 minutes ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened3 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University3 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors3 minutes ago
-
Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-113 minutes ago
-
PTI activist remanded for 6 days in road blockage case3 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment13 minutes ago
-
AI, technology pillars of legal transformation: Barrister Aqeel13 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to expose India's fascism13 minutes ago
-
NPC organized free medical camps for journalists & family members13 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs get judicial powers ahead of PP-52 Sialkot by-election23 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements at Police Lines in Tank23 minutes ago