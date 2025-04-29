Open Menu

PM Youth Program Focal Person Visits Women University

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM

PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Punjab Secretariat, led by Focal Person Fahad Shehbaz, visited Women University Multan.

According to the university spokesperson, the delegation met Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha and briefed her about various initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. Later, a special ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall where Fahad Shehbaz served as the chief guest. Kamran Shakoor, a member of the National Youth Council, also attended the event.

President of the Prime Minister’s Youth Green Club, Umaima Hassan, highlighted the club’s vision, mission, and key activities. Director Business Incubation Center, Dr. Asma Akbar, briefed the audience about different training projects for students in collaboration with industries and institutions. Kamran Shakoor also shared details about the initiatives of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fahad Shehbaz informed students about the Prime Minister’s Youth Initiatives. He explained that the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme offers easy-term loans to promote entrepreneurship among young people, helping them start or expand their businesses with favorable interest rates and repayment conditions.

He further shared that 600,000 laptops have already been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, with the second phase currently underway.

He highlighted efforts to support rural economic development through agricultural projects and businesses, with applications being processed via the Digital Youth Hub platform.

Fahad Shehbaz emphasized empowering youth to become entrepreneurs and job creators, boosting economic development. He also mentioned the National Innovation Award, aimed at equipping graduates with essential skills to excel in the business world.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Kulsoom Paracha stated Women University Multan encourages entrepreneurship among its students and plays an active role in national development. She added that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program offers valuable opportunities for students to grow.

Registrar Dr. Malika Rani noted that various initiatives, including the laptop scheme and interest-free loans, had been introduced to support students. She said Women University is committed to providing scholarships and platforms for students to launch their start-ups.

Director of Student Affairs and Youth Program Focal Person Dr. Adeela Saeed said the Prime Minister’s Youth Program has given hope to underprivileged students, providing them the opportunity to turn their business ideas into reality.

At the end of the ceremony, a question-and-answer session was held. Fahad Shehbaz distributed certificates among the students and visited the Youth Development Center. Chairpersons, faculty members, and a large number of students also attended the event.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

5 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

5 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

6 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

6 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan