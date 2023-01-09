UrduPoint.com

PM Youth Program Opens Online Registration For Youth Sports Trials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM Youth Program opens online registration for Youth Sports Trials

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Youth Program has opened the registration for Sports Trail cricket and Football under Youth Sports League for men and women to promote healthy physical activities among the youth.

The intended participants can register themselves through the online facility till January 30 while the on-the-spot registration facility will also be available for the players who meet the eligibility criteria.

According to the eligibility criteria for participation in the talent hunt, all Pakistani including nationals from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) aged between 15-25 years on January 30, 2023, are eligible to participate in the sports league.

However, the departmental players are not eligible to participate in the talent hunt.

The trial locations are available across the country including the Federal capital, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

In Balochistan, the trials will be held at Dera Murad Jamali, Sibbi, Turbat, Khuzdar, Uthal-Hub, Quetta and Loralai, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the locations will be Mardan, Bannu, Swat, Peshawar, and Hazara.

In Punjab, the participants can visit Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore and Bahawalpur/ Multan for participating in the trials.

In Sindh, the trails will take place at Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad however other locations will include Islamabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Skardu.

The provincial and national leagues will be held after the finalization of the teams through conducting trials.

The online application must be submitted through the web link: https://pmyp.gov.pk/hec/SportsFormThe participants can contact Higher education Commission Call Centre at UAN: 111-119-432 or 0334-1119432 Web link: https://onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk/ for further information.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Football Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Swat Visit Hyderabad Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Rawalpindi Sukkur Larkana Sialkot Khuzdar Loralai Skardu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Dera Murad Jamali Azad Jammu And Kashmir January Women HEC All From

Recent Stories

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

4 minutes ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

58 minutes ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.