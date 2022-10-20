PM youth program sparks jubilation among young professionals, sportsmen of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister's Youth Program offers great opportunities for thousands of young professionals, engineers and sportsmen of the country to excel in their selected professions and compete in national and international events with the support of the government in a dignified way.

The program provides special incentives, packages and internship opportunities for young professionals, engineers, architects, IT and sportsmen etc to get the required jobs experience and skills in reputed government and private organizations with attractive monthly stipends in a conducive learning environment in a professional manner.

Khushal Khan, a young telecommunication engineer of Dir Lower district told APP on Thursday that the Prime Minister's Youth Program was a great blessing for young professionals including engineers, IT, architects, telecommunication, civil, mining, electric engineers and sportsmen of hockey, cricket, football and others games to make their mark in national and international sports events.

"The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had won hearts and minds of youth of Pakistan including KP for his goal-oriented youth development programs especially the present one that would benefit a large number of young professionals and sports talent." He said "Internship in government organizations along with stipends was a great gift of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for students, engineers, professionals and sportsmen of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa for which we are all thankful to him." Like Khushall Khan, the young professionals of KP were overjoyed after the landmark program. "I was planning to visit abroad for job but later postponed my idea after knowing about the Prime Minister's youth program in which attractive incentives were announced for the youth of Pakistan," said Ehtisham Qaiser, a BS graduate of urdu literature from Government College Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said applications of many potential candidates were rejected even in the Federal Public Service Commission and KP Public Service Commission due to lack of professional experiences for different posts.

"Most of young professionals did not get the desired jobs due to lack of professional experience and the PM's package provided a great opportunity for them to get the required jobs experience along with attractive stipends in an ideal learning environment of the government and private organizations," he said.

Bahre Karalm Khan, Director General Sports, University of Peshawar and former international gold medalist athlete and deputy director sports and national athlete Maria Samin Jan termed the Prime Minister's youth program as a landmark initiative that would significantly help promote sports in the country especially in KP.

They said the program would enhance skills of the young players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides giving them the exposures required for national and international games.

"Its main objective is to provide equal opportunities to both male and female players to promote excellence in sports with a view of supporting the right talent for different sports.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman and member provincial assembly told APP that the multifaceted program offer great opportunities for youth of all provinces of Pakistan including KP and seven merged tribal districts to excel in their studies, obtain required jobs experiences and make their mark in sports in national and international events such as national games, Common Wealth, Asian Games and Olympics.

Under the program, he said 20,000 internships would be provided to young engineers in top government, semi government and reputed private organizations enabling thousands of young engineers and architects to get required experiences and skills before entering to the competitive markets.

Besides Pakistan Innovation Fund, Accelerated Development of 20 districts and 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Program, he said the Federal Government was promoting sports to engage youth in healthy activities in line with PM's directions.

To engage youth in co-curricular and sports activities, he said 250 mini sports complete programs were launched to facilitate thousands of sportsmen of Pakistan including KP. The program has realized that sports should be considered an essential element in human resource development and be taken as a tool for transforming youth into a self-confident, organized and capable workforce.

In this connection, talent hunt youth sports league was initiated in 12 different games including badminton, boxing, cricket, football, handball, hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball for men and women whereas weightlifting and wrestling for men.

The program would further nurture young players systematically and through scientific training methods, he said adding the landmark initiative is intended to provide sports-related current knowledge to youth through sports teachers, coaches, trainers and managers to enhance their skills and gain long term experiences, which is inevitable for national and international sports competitions.

He said the PM's Youth Program and Higher Education Commission along with higher education institutions are working closely to promote sports at the gross root level and financially empower young players to produce sports stars.

These stakeholders are collaborating with Pakistan Sports board and relevant sports federations to provide opportunities to these young players representing Pakistan in Olympic, SAF Games and other international competitions, he concluded.