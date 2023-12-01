PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Balochistan

Balochistan government has launched a vocational training program at ten colleges of the province to equip youth of the province with technical education enabling them to earn graceful livelihoods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Balochistan government has launched a vocational training program at ten colleges of the province to equip youth of the province with technical education enabling them to earn graceful livelihoods.

“As many as 22000 applications have been received so far under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Program,” Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rashid said during a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

Chairman Overseas Employment Promoters Association Asad Hafeez Kyani, General Secretary OEPA Shahbaz accompanied him.

Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister shedding light on the program said in order to provide jobs to the youth of the province, the vocational training program has been launched.

The program aims to provide better employment to the youth of Balochistan, he said adding that it has been started in 10 colleges of Quetta.

After acquiring necessary technical training, the pass-out students will be able to apply for jobs in middle East and Europe and get better employment opportunities through their skills.

The minister while hailing the support of the Federal government said Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured Balochistan to take this program further.

On the occasion, Chairman Overseas Employment Promoters Association Asad Hafeez Kyani said “We have provided employment to 13 million youth under this program.

Tens of thousands of youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been sent to other countries, he said adding that the government has signed MoUs with many countries after which youth will be sent abroad.

"We are working to provide better employment to the youth by providing training to the youth", he maintained.

APP/ask.