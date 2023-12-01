Open Menu

PM Youth Sill Training Program Kicks Off In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 09:11 PM

PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Balochistan

Balochistan government has launched a vocational training program at ten colleges of the province to equip youth of the province with technical education enabling them to earn graceful livelihoods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Balochistan government has launched a vocational training program at ten colleges of the province to equip youth of the province with technical education enabling them to earn graceful livelihoods.

“As many as 22000 applications have been received so far under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Program,” Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rashid said during a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

Chairman Overseas Employment Promoters Association Asad Hafeez Kyani, General Secretary OEPA Shahbaz accompanied him.

Caretaker Finance and Revenue Minister shedding light on the program said in order to provide jobs to the youth of the province, the vocational training program has been launched.

The program aims to provide better employment to the youth of Balochistan, he said adding that it has been started in 10 colleges of Quetta.

After acquiring necessary technical training, the pass-out students will be able to apply for jobs in middle East and Europe and get better employment opportunities through their skills.

The minister while hailing the support of the Federal government said Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured Balochistan to take this program further.

On the occasion, Chairman Overseas Employment Promoters Association Asad Hafeez Kyani said “We have provided employment to 13 million youth under this program.

Tens of thousands of youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been sent to other countries, he said adding that the government has signed MoUs with many countries after which youth will be sent abroad.

"We are working to provide better employment to the youth by providing training to the youth", he maintained.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Europe Rashid Middle East From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

2950 criminals arrested during Nov

2950 criminals arrested during Nov

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visit ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP 28 ..

8 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikh ..

PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar as consultants

10 minutes ago
 Punjab launches historic prison health initiative ..

Punjab launches historic prison health initiative screening 52,000 inmates for A ..

9 minutes ago
 Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patient ..

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patients at MTH

38 minutes ago
 Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat var ..

Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat varieties before Dec 10

38 minutes ago
21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campai ..

21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

38 minutes ago
 Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

52 minutes ago
 APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu stu ..

APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu student

52 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dado ..

52 minutes ago
 Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted m ..

Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted murder

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan