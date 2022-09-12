PM, Yusuf Raza Gilani discuss flood rescue, relief efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the matters pertaining to overall situation in the country.

During the meeting, they particularly deliberated over the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of the country.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also present in the meeting.