PM, Zardari, Bilawal Discuss Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The prime minister received the two leaders.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country.

They held consultation on the recent decision of the Supreme Court on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

