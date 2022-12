(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with the former president and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari here.

The prime minister received Asif Zardari at his Model Town residence.

The two leaders discussed the political and economic situation in the country.