PM, Zardari Reacts To Imran's Speech About Appointment Of New Army Chief

September 05, 2022

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

PTI chairman Imran Khan in his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad this Sunday had said that the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Monday lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his speech about appointment of next army Chief.

The PTI chairman in his speech at a jalsa in Faisalabad this Sunday had said that the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

In a statement, PM Shehbaz berated Khan for his recent Statement, saying that the PTI chairman’s "despicable utterances" were hitting new levels every day.

The PM said he (Imran Khan) is now indulging in direct mud-slinging and poisonous allegations against [the] armed forces and its leadership," the prime minister added.

Shehbaz said that the PTI chairman's “nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan.”

Zardari also targetted Khan by reacting to his speech. Zaradri said that the government would not allow him to make the institutions and generals "controversial".

Zardari called Khan as fitna and went on to say

that his speech exposed him before the nation. He also lambasted the PTI for staging public rallies when the entire nation is trying to help flood victims.

Imran Khan just a day before had said that Nawaz and Zardari "feared" a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had stashed abroad.

Khan had said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they [Zaradri and Nawaz] jointly wanted to appoint a favourite [general] as the next army chief.

Both have committed corruption worth billions, and they wanted to appoint an army chief who could protect them and their corruption, Imran Khan alleged.

Khan also alleged that PM Shehbaz, his brother Nawaz, and Zardari had been involved in laundering the public money, and the two families had been looting the national exchequer for the last 30 years.

He also blamed the incumbent government for destroying the national economy in four months.

