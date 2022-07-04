UrduPoint.com

PMA Announces PIMS Chapter Office-bearers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Monday announced its body for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) chapter.

According to PMA, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq will be the President of the new body while Dr Zeeshan Chaudhry will work as Vice President and Dr Muhammad Khalil as General Secretary.

The Names of new office-bearers were announced in a meeting held at PIMS which was attended by PMA Islamabad President Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha, General Secretary Dr Mubashar Daha, members executive Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Prof Dr Mamtaz Niazi, Dr Israr Ahmad, Dr Ajmal and a large number of medical practitioners from PIMS hospital.

PMA Islamabad chapter congratulated the new body of PMA PIMS and expressed the hope that they will serve humanity and make sincere efforts for the welfare of the doctors' community.

