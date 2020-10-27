PMA blames misappropriation in HOs and PGRs salaries in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) alleged embezzlement of salaries of House officers and Post Graduates Resident Trainees (PGRs) serving in Nishtar Hospital.

Speaking at a news conference PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj along with General Secretary Dr Tariq Waqar, Press Secretary, Dr Sharif Shahid and others informed that clerical staff of Nishtar had swindled Rs over 10.3 million under the head of HOs and PGRs salaries.

He stated that most of these doctors were not getting their salaries adding that PGRs are working without salaries for many months because of non availability of paid seats in the health facility.

Dr Masood blamed that over Rs three mln has been credited to account of a BZU student named M Arsalan in name of salaries of these doctors from January 2020 to August this year which amounts to pay of 31 PGRs adding that a computer operator Bilal who deals with HOs and PGRs salaries in Nishtar Hospital was second character of this scam.

Rs 9 mln was deposited with Bilal's account for last 18 months, PMA president alleged and added that they reviewed the entire situation after receiving complaints from doctors.

The computer operator used to shift the salary of those PGRs who availed leave or completed their training to his or his friend M Arsalan account, Dr Masood stated adding that it is impossible that a clerk can do this all.

He appealed Punjab CM, provincial minister health and Anti Corruption Establishment to investigate in to the misappropriation in salaries of doctors and bring the accused to book.

PMA president also urged authorities concerened to make salary process of HOs and PGRs transparent to avoid such situations in future.

When contacted, Director Finance Nishtar Medical University, Ghazanfar Abbas informed that an inquiry against Bilal is under way wherein he has admitted that he had misappropriated the money.

He said that Director Administrator Dr Tariq Jamil was conducting the inquiry adding that they had come to know about the scam around 15 days back.

As soon as the inquiry completes, it will be shared with media, Abbas confirmed.