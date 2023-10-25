PMA body discusses doctors' issues

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Wednesday discussed the problems being faced by the medical practitioners.

The meeting of the executive body of PMA was chaired by President PMA Islamabad chapter Professor Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandisha.

General Secretary PMA Islamabad Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha and other members of PMA also participated.

It was decided that PMA Islamabad chapter will raise voice for doctors for early address of their outstanding issues by using all relevant forums.

The participants of the meeting agreed that they will take all issues in an appropriate manner and in a democratic way.

The meeting asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to take necessary steps for the betterment of doctors.

The participants of the meeting decided to convey their concerns to the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA).

The participants of the meeting appealed to restore the health card scheme with further improvements.

The meeting was attended by PMA body members including Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Dr. Mian Rasheed, Dr. Imran Sikandar, Dr. S M Shaheen, Dr. Mumtaz Niazi, Dr. Iqbal Memon, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Dr. Abid Hussain Shah, Dr. Abid Saeed, Dr. Syeda Laba Hussain, Dr. Mahrukh, Dr. Anjum Elahi, Dr. Rana Javed, Dr. Umar Farooq, Dr. Madiha, Dr. Shamaila and Dr. Roshan.

