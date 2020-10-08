PMA body elected unopposed for 2020-22

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter body elected for two years unopposed here on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad announced the results during a presser at his office.

He informed that no candidate submitted nomination papers against contestants of United Doctors Front (UDF) adding that he had declared the results under article 18 and other clauses of PMA Act.

Dr Masood Hiraj was elected as president, Dr Manazir ALi and Dr Rana Khawar Latif as Senior vice presidents, SVP (P&S) Dr Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Vice presidents Dr Khalil and Dr Amjad Bari, Lady VP Dr Hajra Masood, General Secretary Dr Tariq Waqar, Finance Secretary, Dr Shaikh Abdul Khaliq and press Secretary, Dr Sharif Shaid, Dr Rana Altaf informed.

The chief election commissioner stated that he invited all organizations of doctors for suggestion about election, but none of them turned up adding that four of five independent candidate submitted nomination papers but finally they withdrew.

The entire process of the election was transparent, he said.

All newly elected office bearers of PMA were present on the occasion.