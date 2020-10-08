UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Body Elected Unopposed For 2020-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

PMA body elected unopposed for 2020-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter body elected for two years unopposed here on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad announced the results during a presser at his office.

He informed that no candidate submitted nomination papers against contestants of United Doctors Front (UDF) adding that he had declared the results under article 18 and other clauses of PMA Act.

Dr Masood Hiraj was elected as president, Dr Manazir ALi and Dr Rana Khawar Latif as Senior vice presidents, SVP (P&S) Dr Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Vice presidents Dr Khalil and Dr Amjad Bari, Lady VP Dr Hajra Masood, General Secretary Dr Tariq Waqar, Finance Secretary, Dr Shaikh Abdul Khaliq and press Secretary, Dr Sharif Shaid, Dr Rana Altaf informed.

The chief election commissioner stated that he invited all organizations of doctors for suggestion about election, but none of them turned up adding that four of five independent candidate submitted nomination papers but finally they withdrew.

The entire process of the election was transparent, he said.

All newly elected office bearers of PMA were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Chief Election Commissioner Bari All Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

17 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

20 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

37 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.