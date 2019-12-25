UrduPoint.com
PMA Cadets Assume Guards' Duties At Quaid's Mausoleum

Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:44 PM

PMA cadets assume guards' duties at Quaid's mausoleum

A change of guards ceremony has taken place at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) A change of guards ceremony has taken place at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi.Pakistan Military academy (PMA) cadets assumed the guards' duties.

Commandant PMA Major-General Muhammad Ali was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets.Major-General Muhammad Ali offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan's messages were also read out on the occasion.The day dawned with Qur'an Khawani at the Quaid's mausoleum. Special programmes are being held across the country to shed light on the Quaid's struggle for creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.People from various walks of life are visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan.

