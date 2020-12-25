UrduPoint.com
PMA Cadets Assume Guards Responsibility At Mazar-e-Quaid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventy eight (78) cadets, including six lady cadets from Pakistan Military academy on Friday assumed guard responsibilities of Mazar-e-Quaid in an impressive ceremony, held here to mark 145th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Commandant, Maj Gen.

Omer Ahmed Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by senior military and civil officials along with prominent citizens of Karachi.

Of the 78 PMA cadets, 72 represented 144 and 147 Long Course while lady cadets were from Lady Cadet Corps 17.

Maj General Omer Ahmed Bukhari laid wreath and offered 'Fateha' at Mazar-Quaid.

The ceremony concluded with march past by the cadets assuming guard responsibilities.

