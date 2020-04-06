UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMA Called For Safety Kits For Medical Staff

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

PMA called for safety kits for medical staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Monday called for safety kits for doctors, nurses and paramedics treating COVID-19 cases at different public hospitals.

In a statement issued here on Monday, PMA Multan Chapter said that medical staff was screening and treating suspected patients of the virus at hospitals which needed personal protection equipment, gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer.

Medical staff is front line force who is fighting the pandemic, it said adding that PMA has been providing kits to doctors for security of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, president PMA, Dr Masoodul Rauf Hiraj along with Dr Rana Khawar and others handed over safety kits to MS Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre,Dr Naheed Chaudhary and Khawaja Fareed Social Security Hospital MS Dr Tariq Sheik for their staff today.

Dr Bilal Saeed, Dr Waqar Rabbani, Dr Ali Mehdi and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

