PMA calls for holding complete lockdown

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has suggested holding complete lockdown across the region following reports of increasing deaths by the current pandemic.

In this regard, an emergency meeting of the body was arranged here on Tuesday with the president Dr Hassan Raza Hashmi in the chair. Dr Naseer and others came up to participate on the occasion.

The meeting put request on the local administration to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated for COVID-19 at all health units.

It was told that another ward of the hospital consisting of 20 beds was reserved to serve corona patients. After that, total number of beds for the said purpose went up to medicate 53 patients in the hospital.

It had called for improving medics' strength as well as ensuring medicines and equipments with each patient's bed of the pandemic with an immediate effect.

PMA said the lone CT Scan machine present into the hospital, might have fallen into disorder due increasing workload. To avoid such situation, the hospital administration should develop screening counter within premises of DHQ hospital, it was observed.

Furthermore, security should be made active to ensure 'no mask, no service' in the hospital territory. Flu and fever counter also must be made fully operational to treat patients effectively, they held.