PMA calls for taking preventive steps to prevent Omicron entering Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has called upon the authorities concerned to be prepared and vigilant and immediately take preventive measures to prevent the newly detected Omicron variant of coronavirus entering into Pakistan.

This was stated in an emergent meeting of PMA held Wednesday at PMA House here, to discuss the COVID situation in the country after the newly detected Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The meeting was presided over through video link by President PMA Centre Dr. Salma Aslam Kundi, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Honorary Secretary General PMA Centre Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad, Treasurer PMA Centre Dr. Qazi Wasiq, Former President PMA Centre Dr. Syed Tipu Sultan, President PMA Sindh Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, General Secretary PMA Karachi Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro and senior members of PMA.

The meeting expressed its concern over the detection of the latest mutation of Covid-19 in South Africa namely Omicron, which has caused appalling situation all over the world, as its transmission is very high with mild symptoms and fast pulse rate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for countries to take rational measures in response to the new corona virus strain, Omicron.

PMA strongly suggest to improve the facilities at airports and other entry points of the country to scan and monitor the passengers and resume rapid antigen Covid-19 test or PCR at Airports, especially monitor the passengers arriving from high risk countries. If anybody is found with symptoms of Covid-19 should be quarantined at entry points for monitoring. The patients tested positive for coronavirus should be kept in isolation facilities.

The departments concerned should take all the required preventive measures and immediately implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly. We should be very careful to avoid any untoward situation that can lead to worsen the Covid situation in the country.

PMA fears that the behavior of people, believing that there is no coronavirus in the country, God forbid can take us towards the fifth wave of coronavirus in the country.

We request public to adopt preventive measures, wear mask whenever you go out, keep social distance, wash or sanitize your hands with proper intervals, avoid shaking hands and hugging.

Moreover by preventing Covid-19 we will be able to keep on moving our trade and business otherwise authorities will be compelled to impose corona related restrictions again.

PMA requests people to get vaccinated and observed that the people who do not get them vaccinated could face the intricacy of the disease.

Those who were vaccinated six months before should get booster dose of the vaccine.

PMA appreciates Federal and the Sindh Governments for providing booster dosage free of cost. We believe that unless 80 percent population of the world is not vaccinated we will continuously face different variants of corona.

The statement said that the highly transmissible new "Omicron" variant of coronavirus has now been detected in at least 19 countries. The countries that have reported Omicron cases are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Reunion, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

According to the Chairperson of South African Medical Association and a senior Family Physician at Pretoria city for the last 33 years Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the situation is not of huge concern. The cases they have observed so far are mild. Its transmissibility is more or less the same as UK Delta Variant.

She is quiet confident that the severity of infection will stay low.

Dr. Coetzee is the doctor who first reported the patient with Omicron. Initially she examined a dozen of patients mostly men and a six year child with raised pulse rate and with mild symptoms of fatigue, exhaustion and fever. However she does not rule out the seriousness of the illness because it will take six to seven days to observe and derive results.