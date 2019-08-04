PMA concerned over SMC affiliation to Faisalabad University

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over affiliation of Sargodha Medical College (SMC) to the Faisalabad Medical University.

Talking to APP, PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat demanded the government that the SMC should be given the status of Sargodha Medical University, despite giving administrative control to the Faisalabad University.

The civil society of Sargodha and doctors have made a lot of efforts for establishment of the SMC here, he said and added that the government should construct a hospital, affiliated to it, here for which land had also been allocated.

He regretted that the University of Sargodha (UoS) administration had failed to construct an independent teaching hospital here, and it was planning to close the SMC here, which was unfair and unacceptable.