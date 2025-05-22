PMA Condemned Mob Attack On Charity Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemned the barbaric mob attack on a charity hospital (Kohi Goth Hospital) in Landhi, Karachi, which resulted in the assault of staff, damage to ambulances, and disruption of essential healthcare services.
According to a press release issued by PMA Secretary General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, we are appalled and deeply saddened by this heinous crime against humanity, such acts of hooliganism against healthcare facilities, which serve the most vulnerable segments of our society, are utterly unacceptable and deserve the strongest condemnation.
The PMA emphasizes that healthcare facilities are sanctuaries for the sick and injured, and any attack on them is an attack on the fundamental right to health and a disservice to the entire community.
Pakistan already faces significant challenges in providing adequate healthcare infrastructure, and the destruction of existing, quality, free-of-cost facilities further exacerbates the crisis.
The PMA demanded that law enforcement agencies to immediately identify and apprehend all individuals responsible for this criminal act and ensure they are brought to justice. The Association also calls upon the government to provide enhanced security for healthcare institutions and ensure the safety of medical professionals and staff who dedicate their lives to serving the public.
The PMA reiterates its demand for swift and decisive action against the culprits to send a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms51 seconds ago
-
2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry54 seconds ago
-
PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital56 seconds ago
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation11 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 202511 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches awareness campaign for safety of minors11 minutes ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker, Railways Minister discuss infrastructure upgrades & political stability11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM praises PM Shehbaz's compensation package for martyrs' families.21 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan highlights CPEC’s role in regional development at Balochistan Economic Forum ..31 minutes ago