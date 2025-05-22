PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemned the barbaric mob attack on a charity hospital (Kohi Goth Hospital) in Landhi, Karachi, which resulted in the assault of staff, damage to ambulances, and disruption of essential healthcare services.

According to a press release issued by PMA Secretary General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, we are appalled and deeply saddened by this heinous crime against humanity, such acts of hooliganism against healthcare facilities, which serve the most vulnerable segments of our society, are utterly unacceptable and deserve the strongest condemnation.

The PMA emphasizes that healthcare facilities are sanctuaries for the sick and injured, and any attack on them is an attack on the fundamental right to health and a disservice to the entire community.

Pakistan already faces significant challenges in providing adequate healthcare infrastructure, and the destruction of existing, quality, free-of-cost facilities further exacerbates the crisis.

The PMA demanded that law enforcement agencies to immediately identify and apprehend all individuals responsible for this criminal act and ensure they are brought to justice. The Association also calls upon the government to provide enhanced security for healthcare institutions and ensure the safety of medical professionals and staff who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

The PMA reiterates its demand for swift and decisive action against the culprits to send a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated.