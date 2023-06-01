PMA condemns attack on medical practitioner

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal attack on Dr Saad Rafiq in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal attack on Dr Saad Rafiq in Lahore.

In a statement, President PMA Dr Akhtar Ali Bandeshah and General Secretary Mubashir Mushtaq Daha demanded the authorities concerned to take serious notice of the matter and ensure action against those involved in the incident.

They prayed for early recovery of the victim doctor.

They said that any such violence against the doctors who are serving the ailing people with dedication in hospitals is totally unacceptable.

They expressed the hope that immediate steps will be taken to ensure safety of doctors in hospitals and against culprits.