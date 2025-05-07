PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) strongly condemns recent cowardly attacks on innocent civilians perpetrated by Indian forces.

A press release issued by the Secretary General of PMA (Centre) stated that the PMA views these acts as abhorrent violations of human rights and international law. We express profound grief for the victims and extend heartfelt condolences to their families.

While firmly condemning this aggression, the PMA unequivocally affirms its unwavering support for the brave men and women of Pakistan's armed forces.

Pakistani medical professionals stand united with our military, prepared to provide any and all necessary medical assistance as they defend our nation's honour and territorial integrity.

We deeply respect the sacrifices made by our soldiers and commend their dedication to safeguarding Pakistan.

The PMA strongly believes that war is not the solution to any dispute. We are peaceful citizens who advocate for dialogue and diplomacy. However, this commitment to peace should not be misconstrued as a lack of resolve.

The medical community is an integral part of this national unity and is fully prepared to support our forces in every way possible. We stand ready to provide crucial medical care and support the nation's defense efforts.

The PMA urges the international community to recognize the gravity of these attacks on civilians and to hold India accountable for its actions.