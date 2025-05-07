Open Menu

PMA Condemns Attacks On Innocent Civilians By Indian Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) strongly condemns recent cowardly attacks on innocent civilians perpetrated by Indian forces.

A press release issued by the Secretary General of PMA (Centre) stated that the PMA views these acts as abhorrent violations of human rights and international law. We express profound grief for the victims and extend heartfelt condolences to their families.

While firmly condemning this aggression, the PMA unequivocally affirms its unwavering support for the brave men and women of Pakistan's armed forces.

Pakistani medical professionals stand united with our military, prepared to provide any and all necessary medical assistance as they defend our nation's honour and territorial integrity.

We deeply respect the sacrifices made by our soldiers and commend their dedication to safeguarding Pakistan.

The PMA strongly believes that war is not the solution to any dispute. We are peaceful citizens who advocate for dialogue and diplomacy. However, this commitment to peace should not be misconstrued as a lack of resolve.

The medical community is an integral part of this national unity and is fully prepared to support our forces in every way possible. We stand ready to provide crucial medical care and support the nation's defense efforts.

The PMA urges the international community to recognize the gravity of these attacks on civilians and to hold India accountable for its actions.

Recent Stories

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

5 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan