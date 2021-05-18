PMA condemns bombardment on civilian in Ghaza

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur has strongly condemned the continuous barbaric bombardment on civilian in Ghaza by Israeli fighter jets resulting in large number of casualties including children and women.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President PMA Sukkur, Dr Khushi Muhammad Sohu has said the International Committee of the Red Cross has called for rapid, safe and unimpeded movement for ambulances, doctors, paramedics, other hospital staff, clinic staff and volunteers for the provision of medical services in Gaza.