Open Menu

PMA Condemns Brutal Attack On Doctor At JPMC

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PMA condemns brutal attack on doctor at JPMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemns the brutal attack on a doctor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by the attendants of a patient. This act of violence against a healthcare professional, who was diligently carrying out their duties, is unacceptable and deeply concerning; it is state in the press release issued.

According to press release issued by Secretary General PMA (Centre), the PMA stands in solidarity with the medical fraternity at JPMC and demands immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators. We call for the swift registration of FIR and the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in this assault.

Furthermore, considering the severity and brazen nature of this attack within a healthcare facility, which is meant to be a sanctuary for healing and care, the PMA strongly demands that this case be tried in an anti-terrorism court; press release said.

The PMA reiterates its long-standing demand for enhanced security measures at all healthcare facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of doctors and other healthcare staff. The government and hospital administrations must take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

The statement further said that, We urge the authorities to take swift and exemplary action in this case to ensure justice is served and to restore the confidence of the medical community. The PMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take all necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of its members.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

5 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

5 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

5 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

5 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

5 hours ago
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

6 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

6 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan