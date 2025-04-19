PMA Condemns Brutal Attack On Doctor At JPMC
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemns the brutal attack on a doctor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by the attendants of a patient. This act of violence against a healthcare professional, who was diligently carrying out their duties, is unacceptable and deeply concerning; it is state in the press release issued.
According to press release issued by Secretary General PMA (Centre), the PMA stands in solidarity with the medical fraternity at JPMC and demands immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators. We call for the swift registration of FIR and the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in this assault.
Furthermore, considering the severity and brazen nature of this attack within a healthcare facility, which is meant to be a sanctuary for healing and care, the PMA strongly demands that this case be tried in an anti-terrorism court; press release said.
The PMA reiterates its long-standing demand for enhanced security measures at all healthcare facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of doctors and other healthcare staff. The government and hospital administrations must take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.
The statement further said that, We urge the authorities to take swift and exemplary action in this case to ensure justice is served and to restore the confidence of the medical community. The PMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take all necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of its members.
