PMA Condemns Firing On Doctor At NICVD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Office bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in an urgent press conference here Thursday evening warned that doctors too, along with nurses and paramedics, may resort to strike because of serious security related concerns.

Condemning firing on a doctor attending patients at National Institute of Cardiovascular diseases (NICVD) Wednesday night they said the incident, not first of its kind in the megapolis during recent past, has caused deep sense of insecurity among the medical community.

Dr. Syed Qaisar Sajjad, General Secretary, PMA - Central and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shoro, President, PMA - Sindh said doctors as well nurses and paramedics are the first line of warriors against coronavirus pandemic which is but not duly recognized.

Mentioning that non availability of personal protection equipments (PPEs) at the hospitals has already compelled many of the healthcare providers to stop working at out-patient departments while the recent incident has further added to their fears.

Urging the provincial government to take due stock of the situation they demanded fool proof security arrangements at all hospitals scattered across the province.

They also called upon the authorities to ensure that nurses and paramedics may be provided with health security allowance and critically needed PPEs so as to avert chances of contracting the viral infection.

