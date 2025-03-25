PMA Condemns Israeli Attack On Gaza Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemned the recent Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the tragic deaths of a top Hamas leader and a 16-year-old boy, as reported by Al Jazeera. This act of violence represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and an egregious assault on the sanctity of medical facilities.
According to the press release issued by Secretary General here Tuesday, The PMA is deeply appalled by the reports from Doctors without Borders (MSF), who witnessed the terror and panic inflicted upon patients and medical staff during the bombing.
The presence of MSF personnel at the hospital underscores the critical role it plays as one of the last functioning medical centers in the besieged Gaza Strip according to press release. The description of the attack, with explosions occurring dangerously close to medical staff, highlights the utter disregard for human life and the protection of healthcare infrastructure.
The Association further stated that they call upon international organizations, including the United Nations and the World Health Organization, to take immediate and decisive action to protect medical facilities in Gaza and to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable.
