PMA Condemns Murder Of Dr. Shambho Lal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM
The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) vehemently condemned the brutal murder of Dr. Shambho Lal, a 60-year-old physician who was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Lyari, Karachi on Monday evening
According to police reports, Dr. Lal was inside a park on Mirza Adam Khan Road when he was intercepted by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. They opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.
The PMA is deeply saddened by this tragic incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to Dr. Lal’s family and loved ones.
The PMA is demanding that law enforcement agencies take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime.
According to a press release issued by the PMA Central Secretary Dr.Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, the PMA urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice without delay.
