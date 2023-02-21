PMA condemns registration of murder case against lady doctor in Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh has strongly condemned the registration of a murder case against a lady doctor in Tando Allahyar.

PMA Sindh's Secretary General Dr Zaman Baloch said doctors always save lives of the people but registration of murder case against a lady doctor was matter of regret.

How can doctors and paramedical staff perform duties in a situation when murder cases registered against them without justification, Dr Zaman Baloch questioned.

Dr. Baloch further said whenever the Pakistani nation has suffered from any epidemic or natural calamity, PMA has generously helped the Pakistani nation with treatment without any discrimination or caste.

He demanded to withdraw murder case against lady doctor Haleema Sanjrani in Tando Allahyar failing which PMA will call strike across the province.

Dr Baloch also demanded of the Sindh Govt and the DG health to provide moral and legal protection to doctors and para medical staff to eliminate anxiety among them.