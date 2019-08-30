PMA condemns restriction imposed on doctors in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the Indian Government for prohibiting doctors from providing treatment to Kashmiri patients in the Indian occupied valley.

This is absolutely brutal to stop medical personnel reaching their work place or hindrances being created to realize their professional obligation as being reported from IoK by the international media, said Dr. Syed Qaiser Sajjad, General Secretary, PMA- Centre.

Citing this to be a very shameful act, he said entire medical community including paramedics, nurses and doctors denounce this viciousness.

Regretting that people in IoK are literally imprisoned at their homes for last 25 days due to imposition of curfew in the valley, he said this besides causing scarcity of edible items has also led to acute shortage of medicine and particularly life saving drugs is not available.

"In the given situation patients can not go to their doctors and those in need of emergency care are rendered helpless," he observed.

In the given scenario, he said PMA demands immediate lifting of curfew from across the valley and also restore all the communication facilities for Kashmiris.

PMA also sought permission be granted to doctors from Pakistan aswell as other parts of the world to attend to the patients in need.