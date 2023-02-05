UrduPoint.com

PMA Congratulates PIMS New Management

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad chapter on Sunday congratulated the new management team of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The PMA delegation led by its President Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha visited the PIMS hospital and met with the new management to offer their full support.

The delegation members said that all outstanding problems of medical practitioners will be resolved on a priority basis. They said that the PMA is fully aware of the major issues being faced by doctors and offered their full assistance to resolve these matters.

The PMA delegation also discussed other matters related to the doctors and other medical staff of the hospital.

The new member of the PIMS management team, including Executive Director PIMS Dr. Naeem Ahmad Malik, Joint Executive Director Dr. Iqbal Durrani, and Deputy Executive Director Dr. Naveed Sheikh thanked the delegation for visiting PIMS and offering their support to all PMA members including Prof Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar, Dr. Riaz Shahbaz Janjua, Prof Dr. Mumtaz Khan Niazi, Dr. Abid Ali Shah, and others.

