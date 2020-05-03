PMA delegation calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sunday called on the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho also attended the meeting with PMA delegation comprising its Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Qazi Wasiq and Karachi Chapter's President Dr Sharif Hashmani, said a press release.

Bilawal Bhutto saluted the doctors of the country for playing their effective role on the frontline and also paid tributes to the paramedics and lower medical staff for fighting vigourously against coronavirus.

Delegation apprised the Chairman about the problems being faced by the doctors and paramedics.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff were our real heroes and their valiant role in protecting lives during coronavirus attack would never be forgotten by the nation.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP understands that the most important opinion about coronavirus rests with doctors stressing that governments and responsible persons of different sectors should formulate their policies in the light of views from the medical professionals.