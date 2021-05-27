UrduPoint.com
PMA Delegation Calls On Secretary Health South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PMA delegation calls on Secretary Health South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called on Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and discussed a number of issues faced by doctors.

Led by PMA President Dr Masoodurrauf Hiraj, the delegation had a detailed meeting with Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti , AS (Admin) Tariq Mehmood and AS (Tech) Dr Shahid Lateef.

Secretary Health assured that a workable plan of residential tower for doctors will be formulated and executed within a week he would personally supervise this project.

Secretary directed authorities concerned to extend residential facility for NMU late VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha family for another six months and further decision regarding extension will be made in next syndicate meeting.

He stated that he has also noticed the pathetic condition of roads of Nishtar Hospital and hostels during his visits and directed AS Technical to solve this issue on priority basis.

Shortage of faculty was long awaited demand of PMA Multan for which Mr Bhatti directed AS Admin to take up this issue and formulate a plan to overcome this deficiency.

Secretary Health South Punjab also assured that as per direction of CM Punjab, PET Scan project will be included in this years ADP scheme.

