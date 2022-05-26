PMA delegation calls on Secretary SHC, ME

UrduPoint.com

May 26, 2022

Secretary SHC&ME Ali Jan said the increase in the number of doctors in Nishtar Hospital, including recruitment on vacancies, emergency upgrades and the provision of free medicine will be ensured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Secretary SHC&ME Ali Jan said the increase in the number of doctors in Nishtar Hospital, including recruitment on vacancies, emergency upgrades and the provision of free medicine will be ensured.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter which called on him.

The delegation was led by PMA Secretary General Dr. Tariq Waqar while other doctors were also present on the occasion.

It requested the secretary that orders should be issued for immediate upgrading of the emergency department to address the acute shortage of postgraduate doctors and to allow MCPS training.

The funds should be released for the losses incurred in blast at Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) while vacancies in Nishtar Hospital, Children's Complex, Cardiology, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry should be filled immediately.

Jan assured immediate solution to the demands. The delegation included Dr. Rana Khawar, Dr. Murtaza Baloch, Dr. Zulqarnain Haider, Dr. Amjad Malik and others.

