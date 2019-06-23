PMA delegation meets Punjab health minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), led by Prof Dr Masood Rauf Hiraj, met Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Sunday and apprised her of the problems afflicting the medical education and profession.

The delegation expressed concerns over Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act and shared some proposals for bringing a positive change in it.

The delegation called for making Hepatitis Filter Clinic, Infant Unit and Cath Lab at Cardiology Ward functional at the Nishtar Hospital. The members asked the minister to order installation of air-conditioning system at the outdoor department to facilitate patients and their attendants.

The delegation demanded that the Dental Medical College should be affiliated with Nishtar Medical University and hospital's emergency and cardiology wards should be expanded. They said the FCPS doctors should be promoted as senior registrars and promotion should also be given to dental doctors. All vacant posts of doctors should be filled as early as possible, they asked the minister.

Minister Dr Yasmin assured the delegation that their demands would be heeded.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Farhan, Dr Amjad Bari and Dr Sheikh Abdul Khalique were present.