PMA Delegation Visits Flood Relief Camp In Rojhan To Examine Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter visited a flood relief camp established at Rojhan for check up and provision of free medicines to flood hit public of the area.

A spokesperson for PMA said that a group of doctors led by its president, Dr Masood Hiraj paid a visit to the camp.

He informed that around 500 patients were examined in the camp and free medicines were provided to them.

He stated that PMA also distributed ration among the victims.

Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqernain Haider, Dr Amir, Dr Sharif, Dr Ahmad and others were part of the group, the spokesperson concluded.

