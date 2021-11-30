PMA demands 50 pc pass percentage in NLE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter on Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to reduce the passing marks to 50 percent instead of 70 percent in National Licensing Exams (NLE).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter on Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to reduce the passing marks to 50 percent instead of 70 percent in National Licensing Exams (NLE).

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press club here, PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj stated that PMC should simplify the NLE by eliminating the compulsory stations.

Last month, exam was conducted at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) where the PMC itself voluntarily appointed examiners, he said and added that about 70 to 80 students passed the examination but the PMC withheld the result of Multan Center.

Later on, they were asked to sit for the re-examination in Rawalpindi, he maintained.

PMA demands that the condition of re-examination should be abolished adding that in the NLE exam Many of the students who have achieved 70 pc failed in the compulsory stations.

Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi, Dr Fahad, Rao Hamza, Amjad Malik and others were present.