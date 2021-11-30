UrduPoint.com

PMA Demands 50 Pc Pass Percentage In NLE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

PMA demands 50 pc pass percentage in NLE

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter on Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to reduce the passing marks to 50 percent instead of 70 percent in National Licensing Exams (NLE).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter on Tuesday demanded of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to reduce the passing marks to 50 percent instead of 70 percent in National Licensing Exams (NLE).

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press club here, PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj stated that PMC should simplify the NLE by eliminating the compulsory stations.

Last month, exam was conducted at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) where the PMC itself voluntarily appointed examiners, he said and added that about 70 to 80 students passed the examination but the PMC withheld the result of Multan Center.

Later on, they were asked to sit for the re-examination in Rawalpindi, he maintained.

PMA demands that the condition of re-examination should be abolished adding that in the NLE exam Many of the students who have achieved 70 pc failed in the compulsory stations.

Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi, Dr Fahad, Rao Hamza, Amjad Malik and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Rawalpindi Zulqarnain Haider Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

17 minutes ago
 Private Housing Society Director escapes from cour ..

Private Housing Society Director escapes from court premises

18 seconds ago
 Dengue awareness seminar held at UET

Dengue awareness seminar held at UET

20 seconds ago
 Experts warn increasing smoking trend in girls

Experts warn increasing smoking trend in girls

21 seconds ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami serves legal notice to Sindh CM ag ..

Jamaat-e-Islami serves legal notice to Sindh CM against local bodies' bill

23 seconds ago
 Traffic management must for economic growth: LCCI ..

Traffic management must for economic growth: LCCI President

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.