PMA Demands Ad-hoc, Contractual Doctors To Be Regularised Though Executive Notification

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Sunday demanded of govt that adhoc and contract doctors be regularized through executive notification and hiring should not be made through locum.

Addressing a joint news conference participated by doctors of 25 districts of Punjab at a local hotel, PMA Punjab stated that if Punjab healthcare commission did not met their demands by September 16, they will be forced to hold sit-in.

PMA Punjab President Dr. Col (Retd) Ghulam Shabbir, PMA Multan President Dr. Masood ur Rauf Hiraj, PMA Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami, and others stated that the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started closing down healthcare facilities.

No action is being taken against quackery, and doctors are being unfairly targeted.

They condemned the hiring of loving and added that 70 pc of healthcare services were being provided by the private sector, and despite unfavorable conditions, doctors are continuing to work. However, only hospitals are being equipped with FBR POS systems.

The PMA officials also emphasized that revamping should only be done where necessary and that doctors should be considered stakeholders. They demanded that doctors be hired at Nishtar-2 in Multan.They also highlighted that the health card system has been introduced in government hospitals, but doctors are not being given their due share.

The supply of medicines has completely stopped. In Punjab's hospitals, doctors are being transferred based on favouritism, and this should be immediately reversed.

The government should not have the authority to select postgraduate students, they said adding that The POS system is only being implemented for doctors and not for any other sector. If the POS is enforced on them alone, they will go on strike.

On this occasion, Dr Zahid Maqsood, Dr Zahid Khan, Dr Najeeb Chishti, Dr Saadullah Malik, Dr Rai Arif, Dr. Tariq Waqar, Dr. Manzar, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Mahboob Qadir, Dr Waqar Niazi, and others were also present.

