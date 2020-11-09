UrduPoint.com
PMA Demands Govt Of Smart Lockdown In View Of Rising Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PMA demands govt of smart lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded of the government to impose smart lockdown in wake of growing number of coronavirus cases as the virus is hitting the country hard due to its second wave.

Speaking at a news conference, PMA President Dr Masood Hiraj along with General Secretary Dr Tariq Waqar, Press Secretary Dr Sharif Shahid and others appealed the government to take timely measures in this connection.

About shortage of staff at Nishtar Medical University (NMU), he stated that the varsity was in dire need of doctors against different vacant posts, adding that around 60 percent seats were lying vacant in the only medical university South Punjab.

Sharing breakdown, the PMA president said that as many as 28 posts of professors, 32 of associate professors and 29 of assistant professors were vacant in NMU at the moment which were 60 percent in all.

Dr Masood demanded of the Punjab government to appoint a regular VC as it is being run by acting Vice Chancellor.

He criticised cleanliness arrangements in the varsity, saying, the administration was interested in self projection by advertisement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has written to Additional Secretary Home for imposition of smart lockdown at BZU wherein 14 cases of global pandemic have been reported so far.

