PMA Demands Pb Govt For Urgent Steps To Contain Coronavirus Among Medical Staff

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

PMA demands Pb govt for urgent steps to contain coronavirus among medical staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sunday demanded Punjab Government to make separate counter and dedicate ward for doctors in wake of twelve medics tested positive for COVID,19 at Nishtar Hospital.

Speaking at a presser at Multan Press Club here, PMA Multan Chapter president, Dr Masoodur Rauf Hiraj said that practical steps were needed to contain spread of cornovirsus in doctors who were front line force against the virus.

He stated that doctors, nurses and other staffers who were working at ward no 11, ICU and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre fell victim of the virus.

Another 100 doctors and 28 medical staff reports of the virus would be received today, Dr Masood said.

Flanked by Rana Khawar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, and Dr Amjad Bari, he informed that Nishtar hospital needed testing kits, Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), goggles and N-95 masks desperately which should be provided immediately for medical staff.

He urged the Punjab Chief Minister to declare mergency at Nishtar Hospital so that required safety kits could be supplied in the health facility.

He apprehended that if steps were not initiated on war footings, lives of several doctors, nurses and paramedics could be at risk.

Dr Masood stressed the need for fumigation of wards and spray to disinfect hostels, Emergency of the hospital urgently.

