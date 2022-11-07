UrduPoint.com

PMA Demands Risk Allowance For Health Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022

PMA demands risk allowance for health workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch has demanded the government of Sindh to provide health risk allowance and other facilities to doctors and paramedical staff.

PMA does not want to start a complete boycott of the treatment facilities provided in the hospitals by widening the scope of the protest, as this will cause hardship to the ailing patients coming from remote areas, Dr Baloch said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that so far we were conducting a token strike in OPD, if issues would not be resolved the scope of the protest could be expanded.

