PMA demands security of doctors community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) on Sunday demanded the government to ensure safety of doctors and take steps in that regard.

Addressing the press conference by the PMA leaders and others, including President Dr Ikram Ahmed Tunio, at PMA house here .

They said that recently the killings of Dr Hyder Askari in Karachi and death of Dr Nimrita Kumari in Larkana had shocked the entire medical community. They demanded the authorities concerned to make arrangements for safety of the medical community.

About rising condition of dengue, they said the PMA was very much concerned over the rising cases of dengue in the country. Cases of confirmed dengue virus had been reported in thousands in all provinces, they added.

The government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaign on an emergency basis throughout the country as there was no vaccine or specific treatment to combat dengue, they said.

About polio, they said the PMA was also in distress due to the increasing polio cases in the country which was very alarming,the World Health Organization had also expressed its grave concern over the significant rise of polio cases in Pakistan,they said.

They said that now it was time for the government to chalk out foolproof strategy to curb polio virus on emergent basis.

The PMA appreciated the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) for stopping Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from registering drugs without fixing price.

The PMA suggested the government to make strict policy for continuous monitoring of DRAP because pricing of medicine was a serious issue.

The PMA leaders said that people of occupied Kashmir had been imprisoned at their homes for last many days due to curfew as Kashmiris were suffering from scarcity of edible, medicine and particularly life saving drugs were not available.

In this situation, patients could not go to their doctors, patients suffering from diseases like hypertension, diabetes, gastroenteritis, cardiovascular disease, renal diseases and female patients of Gynae & Obs were not able to go to hospitals for their treatment and maternity facilities, they added.

The others participants of the press conference were Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Dr Amir Saleem, Dr Saeed Ahmed and Dr Sahibzada Masood-us-Syed, President PMA Punjab.