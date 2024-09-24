PMA demands to regularize doctors salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter has demanded the Health department to regularize the salary payments to doctors, especially Post Graduate Trainees (PGS) and House Officers (HOs) in hospitals.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PMA said that HOs are not being paid salaries for the last two months in different hospitals. They alleged that delays in the salaries of house officers and PG residents in government hospitals have become commonplace.

A delegation from the PMA visited the Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID), where they met Principal Dr. Amjad Bari and MS Dr. Tariq Hameed. During the meeting, they expressed their concerns over the non-payment of salaries to the doctors at the institute, noting that the doctors are facing difficulties in paying their electricity, gas bills, and children's school fees due to the monthly delays in salary payments.

Dr Masood Hiraj, President PMA Multan chapter, stated that if the issue of salary delays is not resolved promptly, PMA will be resorted to protest in hospitals across Multan and southern Punjab. Additionally, the delegation informed Dr Bari about the issues regarding the allotment of hostels for the doctors.

When contacted NID Director Finance, Farhan Saeed said that the Health department had shifted the salaries of HOs to Punjab Health Foundation in July this year while PGs are paid on 5th or 6th of every month. He informed that their salaries have been delayed for the last two months.

APP/mjk

1810 hrs