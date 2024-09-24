Open Menu

PMA Demands To Regularize Doctors Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PMA demands to regularize doctors salaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter has demanded the Health department to regularize the salary payments to doctors, especially Post Graduate Trainees (PGS) and House Officers (HOs) in hospitals.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the PMA said that HOs are not being paid salaries for the last two months in different hospitals. They alleged that delays in the salaries of house officers and PG residents in government hospitals have become commonplace.

A delegation from the PMA visited the Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID), where they met Principal Dr. Amjad Bari and MS Dr. Tariq Hameed. During the meeting, they expressed their concerns over the non-payment of salaries to the doctors at the institute, noting that the doctors are facing difficulties in paying their electricity, gas bills, and children's school fees due to the monthly delays in salary payments.

Dr Masood Hiraj, President  PMA Multan chapter, stated that if the issue of salary delays is not resolved promptly, PMA will be resorted to protest in hospitals across Multan and southern Punjab. Additionally, the delegation informed Dr Bari about the issues regarding the allotment of hostels for the doctors.

When contacted NID Director Finance, Farhan Saeed said that the Health department had shifted the salaries of HOs to Punjab Health Foundation in July this year while PGs are paid on 5th or 6th of every month. He informed that their salaries have been delayed for the last two months.

APP/mjk

1810 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Protest Electricity Punjab Bari July Gas Post From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

1 hour ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

4 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

4 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

6 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

6 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan